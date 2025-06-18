High-Stakes Narcotics: Busting the West Bengal-Delhi Drug Route
Two bike taxi riders in Dwarka were arrested for smuggling cannabis from West Bengal to Delhi using train pantry cars. With prior clean records, their capture sheds light on a larger drug syndicate. Authorities are unraveling this network, continuing extensive probes and pursuing additional suspects involved.
- Country:
- India
Two bike taxi riders, Manju Husain and Rakib Miyan, were apprehended in Dwarka for allegedly transporting high-quality cannabis from West Bengal to Delhi, authorities reported. The duo utilized train pantry cars to disguise the narcotics, concealed meticulously within luggage.
A raid conducted near the BSES office in Sector 18, Dwarka, led to the discovery of 28.781 kilograms of cannabis. This incident sheds light on a broader drug syndicate extending from Cooch Behar to Delhi-NCR, employing elaborate concealment methods via long-distance trains.
The case follows a similar crackdown in May, leading to additional arrests and narcotics recovery. Both men, having no prior criminal history, maintained a facade as bike taxi operators, aiding their deception. Investigations are ongoing to unearth others involved in this illicit network.
(With inputs from agencies.)
