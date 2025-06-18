High-Stakes Narcotics: Busting the West Bengal-Delhi Drug Route

Two bike taxi riders, Manju Husain and Rakib Miyan, were apprehended in Dwarka for allegedly transporting high-quality cannabis from West Bengal to Delhi, authorities reported. The duo utilized train pantry cars to disguise the narcotics, concealed meticulously within luggage.

A raid conducted near the BSES office in Sector 18, Dwarka, led to the discovery of 28.781 kilograms of cannabis. This incident sheds light on a broader drug syndicate extending from Cooch Behar to Delhi-NCR, employing elaborate concealment methods via long-distance trains.

The case follows a similar crackdown in May, leading to additional arrests and narcotics recovery. Both men, having no prior criminal history, maintained a facade as bike taxi operators, aiding their deception. Investigations are ongoing to unearth others involved in this illicit network.

(With inputs from agencies.)