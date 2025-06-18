Kyiv's Tragic Toll: Russian Missile Strikes Shatter City and Lives
A Russian missile demolition of a Kyiv apartment increases the death toll to 28 amidst the ongoing war. The attack prompted evacuations, mourning, and global reactions while triggering fears in Ukraine's capital. US-led peace efforts falter as Russia intensifies attacks and Ukraine grapples with the aftermath.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Emergency teams in Kyiv discovered more bodies in the rubble of a demolished nine-storey apartment building on Wednesday, raising the death toll from the Russian missile attack to 28. The strike marked the deadliest assault on Ukraine's capital this year.
The building, located in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district, was directly hit and rapidly collapsed, killing 23 individuals inside, with the remaining victims lost elsewhere in the city. Rescue efforts continued as workers sifted through debris, assisted by sniffer dogs, amidst vast destruction.
The assault was part of a larger Russian offensive, marking one of the war's most intense bombardments. Despite international diplomatic efforts, US focus has been deterred by other global tensions, and Ukraine is left pleading for increased international pressure on Russia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Russian Forces Advance on Sumy: Tensions Rise in Ukraine's Northern Region
Escalation Risk Soars as Ukraine Targets Russian Airbases
Germany Rallies Allies for Ukraine's Air Defense
North Sikkim Struggles Amid Landslides: IAF and Army Intensify Rescue Operations
Ukraine's NATO Summit Invitation Sparks Speculation