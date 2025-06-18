Kyiv's Tragic Toll: Russian Missile Strikes Shatter City and Lives

Emergency teams in Kyiv discovered more bodies in the rubble of a demolished nine-storey apartment building on Wednesday, raising the death toll from the Russian missile attack to 28. The strike marked the deadliest assault on Ukraine's capital this year.

The building, located in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district, was directly hit and rapidly collapsed, killing 23 individuals inside, with the remaining victims lost elsewhere in the city. Rescue efforts continued as workers sifted through debris, assisted by sniffer dogs, amidst vast destruction.

The assault was part of a larger Russian offensive, marking one of the war's most intense bombardments. Despite international diplomatic efforts, US focus has been deterred by other global tensions, and Ukraine is left pleading for increased international pressure on Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)