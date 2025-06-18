Iran to Restrict Internet Amid Tensions with Israel
Iran plans to temporarily restrict internet access as part of its response to ongoing missile exchanges with Israel. The communications ministry announced that the restrictions are intended to protect citizens from potential threats to their lives and property amid rising tensions.
Iran is preparing to implement temporary internet access restrictions, the communications ministry announced via Iranian media on Wednesday. This action comes as tensions escalate with Israel amid continued missile exchanges between the two nations.
The ministry's statement emphasized that the decision was driven by the need to secure citizens' safety and protect property from what they described as 'the enemy.'
This move highlights the Iranian government's attempts to control information and maintain order during heightened geopolitical conflicts, reflecting ongoing challenges in the region.
