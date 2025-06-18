Left Menu

Classroom Scam Raids: A Political Chess Game?

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accuses the BJP of politically motivated actions following ED raids linked to a Rs 2,000 crore classroom construction scam during a previous AAP government. Alleging that the BJP is attempting to divert attention from its governance failures, the AAP calls the raids 'desperate.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 23:59 IST
Classroom Scam Raids: A Political Chess Game?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political dispute, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) labeled recent Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids as a 'desperate' attempt to divert public focus from alleged governance failures by the BJP. These claims arise amid an ongoing investigation into a reported Rs 2,000 crore classroom construction scam.

Official sources reveal that the ED conducted searches across multiple locations in the nation's capital. This action follows the registration of a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), based on a Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) FIR.

AAP insists that these allegations serve as a smoke screen to mask BJP's inadequacies in managing infrastructure challenges like waterlogging and rising private school fees. They assert that the timing is politically motivated to steer public opinion away from these pressing issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

