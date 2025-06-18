Classroom Scam Raids: A Political Chess Game?

In a heated political dispute, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) labeled recent Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids as a 'desperate' attempt to divert public focus from alleged governance failures by the BJP. These claims arise amid an ongoing investigation into a reported Rs 2,000 crore classroom construction scam.

Official sources reveal that the ED conducted searches across multiple locations in the nation's capital. This action follows the registration of a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), based on a Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) FIR.

AAP insists that these allegations serve as a smoke screen to mask BJP's inadequacies in managing infrastructure challenges like waterlogging and rising private school fees. They assert that the timing is politically motivated to steer public opinion away from these pressing issues.

