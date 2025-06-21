Left Menu

Punjab Cabinet Greenlights Overhaul in Jail Staffing and Industrial Policy

The Punjab Cabinet approved several key measures, including filling 500 jail department posts, a policy for industrial plot fragmentation, and steps to improve fire safety certificates. Changes aim to streamline operations, enhance land use, and support economic growth, while updating regulatory norms to protect labor interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-06-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 19:44 IST
Punjab Cabinet Greenlights Overhaul in Jail Staffing and Industrial Policy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Cabinet has introduced several transformative measures, notably approving the recruitment of 500 posts in the jail department to enhance security and streamline functions. This decision was made in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The cabinet also approved a comprehensive policy allowing the fragmentation and subdivision of industrial plots, aimed at optimizing land use and boosting investments. This policy is geared towards meeting the demands of industrialists, particularly in the IT and service sectors, and addresses the need for smaller plots to promote economic activities.

Additionally, the cabinet has implemented amendments to rules regarding fire safety, labor welfare, and urban development to enhance efficiency and protect labor interests, driving forward a progressive agenda for state's economic and social infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025