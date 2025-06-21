Punjab Cabinet Greenlights Overhaul in Jail Staffing and Industrial Policy
The Punjab Cabinet approved several key measures, including filling 500 jail department posts, a policy for industrial plot fragmentation, and steps to improve fire safety certificates. Changes aim to streamline operations, enhance land use, and support economic growth, while updating regulatory norms to protect labor interests.
- Country:
- India
The Punjab Cabinet has introduced several transformative measures, notably approving the recruitment of 500 posts in the jail department to enhance security and streamline functions. This decision was made in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
The cabinet also approved a comprehensive policy allowing the fragmentation and subdivision of industrial plots, aimed at optimizing land use and boosting investments. This policy is geared towards meeting the demands of industrialists, particularly in the IT and service sectors, and addresses the need for smaller plots to promote economic activities.
Additionally, the cabinet has implemented amendments to rules regarding fire safety, labor welfare, and urban development to enhance efficiency and protect labor interests, driving forward a progressive agenda for state's economic and social infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
