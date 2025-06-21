Allahabad High Court Stays Arrest of Karni Sena Member Amid Agra Attack Controversy

The Allahabad High Court has temporarily stayed the arrest of Okendra Singh Rana, a Karni Sena member, in connection with FIRs related to an attack on Samajwadi Party MP Ram Ji Lal Suman's Agra residence.

The attack followed Suman's controversial remarks in Parliament about the Rajput legacy of the 16th century king Rana Sanga, causing uproar among Rajput groups.

While awaiting further credible evidence, the court has instructed the petitioner to cooperate with the investigation, adhering to guidelines issued in the Arnesh Kumar case.

(With inputs from agencies.)