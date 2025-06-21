Left Menu

Uber Nightmare: Cab Ride Turns Terrifying for Woman Pilot

A 28-year-old woman airline pilot experienced sexual harassment during an Uber ride in Mumbai. The driver allowed two men to join the ride, one of whom inappropriately touched the woman. After reporting to the police, a case was registered against the driver and the two accomplices.

Updated: 21-06-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 23:54 IST
Uber Nightmare: Cab Ride Turns Terrifying for Woman Pilot
A troubling incident unfolded in Mumbai when a 28-year-old woman airline pilot was subjected to sexual harassment during an Uber ride. The incident has prompted legal action against the driver and two other individuals.

According to a police official, the disturbing event occurred at around 11:15 pm on Thursday. The woman, on her way home from South Mumbai to Ghatkopar, was alarmed when the cab driver diverted the route and allowed two men to enter the vehicle. Tragically, one of the men, who was seated beside her, allegedly harassed her.

Despite the woman's protests, the driver remained passive, and the harassers fled upon spotting a police checkpoint. After reaching home, the woman, whose husband is a Navy officer, reported the incident, leading to the registration of an FIR under multiple sections including sexual harassment and criminal intimidation. The investigation remains ongoing.

