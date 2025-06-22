Mysterious Murder of Indore Businessman Unravels: A SIT Investigation
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Meghalaya Police arrested two more individuals in connection with the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi. The arrests bring the total number of detained suspects to seven. The investigation continues as critical evidence related to the case emerges.
- Country:
- India
Mystery deepens in the murder case of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi as the Meghalaya Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) made two more arrests in Madhya Pradesh. This development raises the total number of apprehended individuals in connection with the case to seven.
The SIT's latest actions followed crucial leads, including the arrest of a property dealer who allegedly concealed vital evidence. Sources indicate that major evidence, including jewelry and a firearm, was hidden in a box. Further investigation revealed that these items were burned, prompting forensic analysis.
Key suspects, including Raghuvanshi's wife Sonam and her alleged lover, are under arrest. The investigation, unfolding across states, is closely examining ties between the suspects and the events surrounding Raghuvanshi's murder in Meghalaya, where his body was discovered last month.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amritsar Police Crackdown: Major Arrests in Cross-Border Drug and Arms Smuggling
Tensions Escalate in Manipur after Leader's Arrest Sparks Protests
Arrest in High-profile Shiv Sena Leader's Abduction and Murder
Tensions in Manipur: Unrest Follows Prominent Leader's Arrest
Controversial Meat Discovery Sparks Investigation in Mathura