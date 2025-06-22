Mysterious Murder of Indore Businessman Unravels: A SIT Investigation

Mystery deepens in the murder case of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi as the Meghalaya Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) made two more arrests in Madhya Pradesh. This development raises the total number of apprehended individuals in connection with the case to seven.

The SIT's latest actions followed crucial leads, including the arrest of a property dealer who allegedly concealed vital evidence. Sources indicate that major evidence, including jewelry and a firearm, was hidden in a box. Further investigation revealed that these items were burned, prompting forensic analysis.

Key suspects, including Raghuvanshi's wife Sonam and her alleged lover, are under arrest. The investigation, unfolding across states, is closely examining ties between the suspects and the events surrounding Raghuvanshi's murder in Meghalaya, where his body was discovered last month.

(With inputs from agencies.)