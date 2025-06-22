Left Menu

High-Stakes Drug Bust: Ivory Coast National's Cocaine Smuggling Foiled

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence thwarted an Ivory Coast national's attempt to smuggle 1,139 grams of cocaine by having ingested it in 67 capsules. The suspect was apprehended at Mumbai airport and later admitted to a hospital where he purged the drugs, valued at Rs 11.39 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-06-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 18:38 IST
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence successfully intercepted a major cocaine smuggling attempt at Mumbai's international airport, officials disclosed on Sunday. An individual from Ivory Coast was caught with 1,139 grams of the illicit substance, ingeniously concealed in 67 capsules he had swallowed to evade detection.

The suspect arrived from Sierra Leone on June 19 and was immediately placed under scrutiny. Upon interrogation, he confessed to ingesting drug-filled capsules, intending to smuggle them into India. Prompt medical intervention was required, leading to his admission to a government hospital.

During his treatment, he expelled the capsules, subsequently recovering the substantial cocaine haul. Valued at an astonishing Rs 11.39 crore, the narcotics were seized, and the individual was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Authorities have indicated that further investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

