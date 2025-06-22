Left Menu

Daring Night Heist: Trader Shot in Odisha

A trader named Bidyadhar Patra was shot and injured by three assailants in Odisha's Bhadrak district. The attackers fled with his bag. The police are investigating, considering robbery as the primary motive. Patra was hospitalized with serious injuries, and forensic teams are analyzing evidence.

Updated: 22-06-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 19:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A trader was left severely injured following a brazen attack in Odisha's Bhadrak district when three miscreants opened fire at him. The incident, which occurred on Saturday, has sparked a thorough police investigation.

The victim, identified as Bidyadhar Patra from Belamala village, was riding home on his motorcycle when the attackers ambushed him, shooting him and seizing his bag. Authorities quickly transported him to Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital and later to SCB Medical College in Cuttack due to his serious condition.

Forensic teams are actively gathering evidence, and local CCTV footage is being scrutinized to track the assailants' movements. While robbery is suspected as the main motive, other possibilities are still being explored. Eastern Range DIG Satyajit Nayak emphasized the collection of eyewitness accounts as the investigation continues, with intensified border patrols ordered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

