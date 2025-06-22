Tragedy Strikes: Despicable Attack in Damascus
France's foreign ministry condemned a suicide bombing at Mar Elias Church in Damascus, Syria, which resulted in 15 deaths. The ministry expressed solidarity with the Syrian people and their hope for peace. The attack has been labeled as 'despicable' by French officials.
France's foreign ministry has issued a strong condemnation following a violent attack on a church in Damascus, Syria, labeling it 'despicable.'
A suicide bomber detonated his explosives at the Mar Elias Church in the Dweila neighborhood, claiming the lives of 15 individuals. This tragic event highlights the ongoing instability in the region.
In a statement, France expressed its unwavering solidarity with the Syrian people, emphasizing the urgent hope for Syria to return to a path of peace and stability. The international community continues to watch developments in the region closely.
