Tragedy Strikes: Despicable Attack in Damascus

France's foreign ministry has issued a strong condemnation following a violent attack on a church in Damascus, Syria, labeling it 'despicable.'

A suicide bomber detonated his explosives at the Mar Elias Church in the Dweila neighborhood, claiming the lives of 15 individuals. This tragic event highlights the ongoing instability in the region.

In a statement, France expressed its unwavering solidarity with the Syrian people, emphasizing the urgent hope for Syria to return to a path of peace and stability. The international community continues to watch developments in the region closely.

