Syrian Christians in Search of Security Amid Rising Attacks

Syrian Christians faced a devastating blow as they struggled to comprehend a lethal suicide attack on the Mar Elias Church in the Dweila neighborhood, which claimed the lives of 25 people, leaving more than 60 injured. Authorities revealed that a member of the Islamic State was behind the attack, intensifying minority fears.

The Syrian government's immediate response included security raids on potential Islamic State hideouts in Damascus, signaling an urgent need to reassert control. Despite assurances, the Christian community remains skeptical, feeling marginalized and threatened in an increasingly fraught environment.

The broader implications of the attack have deepened concerns over minority treatment post-Assad, as reports surface of forced conversions and pressured closures of social venues. Vigils and international condemnations follow, but for many, the immediate need is an environment of genuine safety and inclusivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)