Left Menu

Syrian Christians in Search of Security Amid Rising Attacks

Syrian Christians are grappling with a suicide attack on Mar Elias Church, questioning their safety under the Islamist government. The attack heightened fears among minorities as the government raids suspected Islamic State hideouts. The community, advocating for peace, feels increasingly vulnerable to violence and harassment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 21:04 IST
Syrian Christians in Search of Security Amid Rising Attacks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Syrian Christians faced a devastating blow as they struggled to comprehend a lethal suicide attack on the Mar Elias Church in the Dweila neighborhood, which claimed the lives of 25 people, leaving more than 60 injured. Authorities revealed that a member of the Islamic State was behind the attack, intensifying minority fears.

The Syrian government's immediate response included security raids on potential Islamic State hideouts in Damascus, signaling an urgent need to reassert control. Despite assurances, the Christian community remains skeptical, feeling marginalized and threatened in an increasingly fraught environment.

The broader implications of the attack have deepened concerns over minority treatment post-Assad, as reports surface of forced conversions and pressured closures of social venues. Vigils and international condemnations follow, but for many, the immediate need is an environment of genuine safety and inclusivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025