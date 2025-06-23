Delhi Women Face Harassment in Odisha: Allegations of Misconduct by Local Youths

Two women from Delhi have alleged harassment by local youths in Odisha's Jajpur district. According to police sources on Monday, the women reported lewd comments and inappropriate behavior by two youths, who also reportedly assaulted their brothers.

The incident allegedly transpired late Sunday evening near a village under the Dasrathpur police station's jurisdiction. The women, one of whom is a local student currently residing in Delhi, had just visited the Maa Biraja temple with her classmate when the alleged misbehavior happened.

Despite filing a complaint at the local police station on the evening of the incident and naming the accused, no arrests had been made as of the latest reports. Law enforcement authorities assure that a case has been registered and a team led by Jajpur SDPO Prasant Kumar Majhi has commenced investigation.

