Left Menu

Delhi Women Face Harassment in Odisha: Allegations of Misconduct by Local Youths

Two women from Delhi reported harassment by local youths in Odisha's Jajpur district. The alleged misbehavior included inappropriate touching and assault on the women's brothers. Despite filing a police complaint, no arrests have been made, sparking concerns regarding prompt action and investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jajpur | Updated: 23-06-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 21:48 IST
Delhi Women Face Harassment in Odisha: Allegations of Misconduct by Local Youths
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two women from Delhi have alleged harassment by local youths in Odisha's Jajpur district. According to police sources on Monday, the women reported lewd comments and inappropriate behavior by two youths, who also reportedly assaulted their brothers.

The incident allegedly transpired late Sunday evening near a village under the Dasrathpur police station's jurisdiction. The women, one of whom is a local student currently residing in Delhi, had just visited the Maa Biraja temple with her classmate when the alleged misbehavior happened.

Despite filing a complaint at the local police station on the evening of the incident and naming the accused, no arrests had been made as of the latest reports. Law enforcement authorities assure that a case has been registered and a team led by Jajpur SDPO Prasant Kumar Majhi has commenced investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025