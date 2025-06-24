U.N. Temporarily Relocates Staff Amid Iran Tensions

The United Nations announced on Tuesday a temporary relocation of certain international staff and their families from Iran due to escalating safety concerns. The decision follows heightened tensions resulting from Israel's recent military strikes on Tehran.

Alessandra Vellucci, the Director of United Nations Information Service in Geneva, confirmed the move, stating that it involves non-essential personnel and their dependents. The safety and security of U.N. staff remain a top priority.

Vellucci refrained from providing exact figures regarding the number of U.N. staff affected by this relocation. Ensuring the well-being of those working in volatile regions remains a significant concern for international organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)