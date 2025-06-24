Left Menu

Ceasefire Hope Fades: Gaza's Ongoing Struggle Amid Israeli-Iran Deal

In Gaza, violence persists despite a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. With at least 29 Palestinians killed, hopes for peace diminish. Aid efforts face criticism, while Israeli evacuations hint at renewed strikes. The conflict's humanitarian toll intensifies, leaving the region in turmoil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 16:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a fraught turn of events, at least 29 Palestinians were killed in Gaza on Tuesday, according to local medics and residents, even as a ceasefire was announced between Israel and Iran. The ceasefire, brokered with the help of U.S. President Donald Trump, offered some hope but failed to halt the bloodshed in Gaza.

The ceasefire intended to end over 20 months of conflict that has devastated Gaza, led to widespread displacement, and exacerbated malnutrition among its residents. "Enough! The whole universe has let us down," echoed the sentiments of many, as expressed by a frustrated Gazan.

Despite the ceasefire, clashes continued with reports of casualties from gunfire. The United Nations condemned the delivery mechanisms of aid into Gaza. Meanwhile, tensions have escalated with Israeli military leaflets warning of further strikes, fueling an atmosphere of uncertainty and despair.

(With inputs from agencies.)

