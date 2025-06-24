Diplomatic Dispute: Supreme Court Halts Immigrant Deportations Amid Legal Battles
The Trump administration requested the Supreme Court's intervention to proceed with deportations to South Sudan, but faced legal challenges from Judge Brian Murphy. Murphy allowed migrants to argue against deportations due to potential danger, against the administration's wishes, citing sensitive international relations.
The Trump administration has sought the Supreme Court's approval to deport several immigrants to South Sudan, a nation experiencing ongoing conflict. The move follows a recent decision by the justices allowing expedited deportations to third countries, temporarily halting a lower-court order permitting migrants to contest such removals.
Judge Brian Murphy, based in Boston, found that a charter flight carrying immigrants diverted to Djibouti couldn't immediately continue to South Sudan. Despite the Supreme Court pausing his broader order, Murphy insists that migrants should be allowed to argue in court against potential torture if deported.
Amid a sweeping crackdown on undocumented immigrants, the Trump administration has been reaching agreements with third countries to house deported individuals. Nonetheless, legal challenges persist, with the administration appealing Murphy's decision, which alleged a breach of his authority. The conservative majority of the Supreme Court temporarily halted the order, with liberal justices dissenting.
