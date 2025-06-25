Trump's NATO Skepticism: A Renewed Debate on Article 5

President Donald Trump has rekindled uncertainty regarding America's commitment to NATO's mutual defense promise, known as Article 5. This development comes as he gears up for a pivotal summit in the Netherlands.

Trump, as he has in the past, linked his support to the levels of defense spending by other members, urging European allies and Canada to bolster their defense budgets to 5% of GDP. Speaking aboard Air Force One, he hinted that his interpretation of NATO's key provision on collective defense was variable.

The uncertainty surrounding Article 5 - invoked only once, after the September 11 attacks - could have significant implications for Ukraine and other aspiring NATO members. As Ukraine grapples with aggression from Russia, Trump's remarks could impact their prospects and the stability of the alliance.

