Tragic Tale: Farmer's Final Plea Sparks Outrage in Haryana

A farmer named Magan from Haryana's Rohtak district tragically ended his life, citing harassment from his wife and her boyfriend in a self-recorded video. The incident has raised questions about interpersonal conflicts and mental health, drawing attention from local authorities who are urgently investigating the matter.

Magan, who had been a resident of Dobh village, was involved in agriculture. He claimed that his wife, Divya, and her boyfriend, allegedly affiliated with Maharashtra Police, pressured him to commit parricide and sell ancestral land. In the video, Magan shared his deep emotional distress, revealing the hidden truth about his wife's previous marriage.

Authorities confirmed the investigation is ongoing, with efforts to locate Divya underway. This tragic event has caught the attention of regional political figures, as Magan appealed for custody of his child to be handed to his parents, and called for justice against those he deemed responsible for his desperate act.

(With inputs from agencies.)