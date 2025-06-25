Fake Cop Caught Smuggling Liquor in Dry Bihar

In an audacious act of deceit, a man pretending to be a police sub-inspector was apprehended in Patna's Agamkuan area. Authorities discovered he was involved in smuggling liquor, exploiting his disguise to bypass legal scrutiny. The arrest was made on Wednesday after a well-executed operation by the Excise Department teams.

The accused, identified as Ravi Kishan, was found in possession of a significant quantity of alcohol—199 litres of Indian-made foreign liquor and 1105 tetra packs. These were recovered from his vehicle, which was alarmingly marked with a Bihar Police sticker. Kishan, donning a full police uniform, failed to present valid identification when confronted by officials.

Bihar has maintained a strict ban on alcohol sale and consumption since 2016, making this case particularly noteworthy. The operation highlights ongoing enforcement efforts underlined by collaborative efforts of law enforcement agencies. Further investigation into the incident is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)