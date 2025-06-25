Maharashtra Unveils New Policy on Hoardings for Unused Government Lands
The Maharashtra government is set to introduce a policy allowing advertisement hoardings on unused government lands. The policy aims to be transparent, promote local interests, and increase revenue. Bidders must provide free ad space for government use, and the lease agreements are non-extendable.
Maharashtra's government is preparing to launch a policy permitting advertisement hoardings on unutilised state lands, as announced by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule. The initiative seeks to ensure transparency, foster local entrepreneurship, and boost state revenue.
According to the new policy, participating agencies must be registered with the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations and have at least three years of experience. A stipulation requires successful bidders to offer free advertising space for government purposes for seven days each quarter.
District collectors are tasked with identifying appropriate lands for these hoardings and managing an e-auction process. Lease terms will be fixed with no extensions, barring legal delays, which would incur penalties. An annual licensing fee will be imposed once the policy is in effect.
