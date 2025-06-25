Left Menu

Shocking Family Drama: Teen Orchestrates Mother's Murder Over Forbidden Love

A 16-year-old girl, her boyfriend, and his juvenile brother have been arrested for the premeditated murder of her mother. The crime was triggered by the mother's disapproval of the girl's relationship with the boyfriend. The murder involved strangulation and was executed after a planned sequence of events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-06-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 22:58 IST
Shocking Family Drama: Teen Orchestrates Mother's Murder Over Forbidden Love
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident came to light as police arrested a 16-year-old girl, her boyfriend, Pagilla Shiva Kumar, and his juvenile brother for the murder of the girl's mother. The girl's mother was found strangled, indicating a premeditated crime, which was said to be orchestrated by her daughter due to opposition to her relationship.

According to the authorities, the mother of the accused had been a barrier to her daughter's relationship with Kumar, a XII standard student and DJ. The rift led the girl to conspire with her boyfriend and his younger brother to eliminate her mother, ultimately strangling her with a nylon chunni on June 23.

The police, alerted by the accused's younger sister's report, apprehended the trio. During interrogation, the accused teenager claimed to have suffered mistreatment from her mother, which added to her motive. The body was sent for an autopsy, confirming strangulation as the cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025