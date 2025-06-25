Shocking Family Drama: Teen Orchestrates Mother's Murder Over Forbidden Love

A shocking incident came to light as police arrested a 16-year-old girl, her boyfriend, Pagilla Shiva Kumar, and his juvenile brother for the murder of the girl's mother. The girl's mother was found strangled, indicating a premeditated crime, which was said to be orchestrated by her daughter due to opposition to her relationship.

According to the authorities, the mother of the accused had been a barrier to her daughter's relationship with Kumar, a XII standard student and DJ. The rift led the girl to conspire with her boyfriend and his younger brother to eliminate her mother, ultimately strangling her with a nylon chunni on June 23.

The police, alerted by the accused's younger sister's report, apprehended the trio. During interrogation, the accused teenager claimed to have suffered mistreatment from her mother, which added to her motive. The body was sent for an autopsy, confirming strangulation as the cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)