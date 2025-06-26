Left Menu

Crime and Infamy: The Tale of Md Hussain's Arrest

Md Hussain, a 32-year-old with a history of criminal activity, was arrested in Delhi's Prasad Nagar area for allegedly stabbing Tarun Kumar. The attack was reportedly an attempt to assert dominance in the locality. Hussain was apprehended after a police chase, and the weapon was retrieved.

New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 19:55 IST
A 32-year-old man with a criminal background, identified as Md Hussain, was apprehended in central Delhi's Prasad Nagar area for allegedly stabbing another man, Tarun Kumar, an official disclosed on Thursday.

Known in the area for his unlawful activities, Hussain has two previous cases of causing harm registered against him. He reportedly attacked Kumar, who resides in Bapa Nagar, in an effort to exert his dominance in the locality, police sources revealed.

The incident came to light following a PCR call around 4 pm on June 20. Authorities registered a case under Section 118(1) of the BNS and conducted an investigation, subsequently capturing Hussain after a brief pursuit. He allegedly confessed during questioning, and the knife used in the assault was recovered, leading to additional charges under the Arms Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

