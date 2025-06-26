Justice Sought in Odisha: Dalit Men Assaulted on False Cattle Smuggling Accusation

In a significant development, Odisha Police announced the arrest of the main accused in the egregious attack on two Dalit men in Ganjam district. The accused, Rajesh Samal, 20, was apprehended alongside 11 others, including a juvenile, escalating the investigation into the physical assault and humiliation case.

The victims, Babula Nayak, 54, and Bulu Nayak, were detained while transporting cattle for a wedding gift. Misconstrued as smugglers, they were subjected to severe torture by Rajesh Samal's group, who went as far as forcing them to drink drain water.

The incident incited national uproar, demanding swift justice. Political figures like Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have called for strict action, while the district administration offered some financial aid to the victims amid ongoing police investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)