Justice Sought in Odisha: Dalit Men Assaulted on False Cattle Smuggling Accusation
Odisha Police have arrested 12 suspects, including the main accused, in the assault on two Dalit men in Ganjam district for alleged cattle smuggling. The incident sparked national outrage, leading to political intervention and a fact-finding mission. Victims claim they were transporting cattle for a wedding gift.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, Odisha Police announced the arrest of the main accused in the egregious attack on two Dalit men in Ganjam district. The accused, Rajesh Samal, 20, was apprehended alongside 11 others, including a juvenile, escalating the investigation into the physical assault and humiliation case.
The victims, Babula Nayak, 54, and Bulu Nayak, were detained while transporting cattle for a wedding gift. Misconstrued as smugglers, they were subjected to severe torture by Rajesh Samal's group, who went as far as forcing them to drink drain water.
The incident incited national uproar, demanding swift justice. Political figures like Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have called for strict action, while the district administration offered some financial aid to the victims amid ongoing police investigations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
National Guard troops are now protecting ICE agents as they make arrests in LA, reports AP.
Escalation and Tension: National Guard's New Role in LA Immigration Arrests
Violence Erupts in Manipur Over Arambai Tenggol Arrests
Delhi Crime Chronicles: Arrests Made in Hit-and-Run and Brutal Stabbing Cases
Tensions Flare in Ballymena: Arrests and Riots