Left Menu

Justice Sought in Odisha: Dalit Men Assaulted on False Cattle Smuggling Accusation

Odisha Police have arrested 12 suspects, including the main accused, in the assault on two Dalit men in Ganjam district for alleged cattle smuggling. The incident sparked national outrage, leading to political intervention and a fact-finding mission. Victims claim they were transporting cattle for a wedding gift.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 26-06-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 21:03 IST
Justice Sought in Odisha: Dalit Men Assaulted on False Cattle Smuggling Accusation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Odisha Police announced the arrest of the main accused in the egregious attack on two Dalit men in Ganjam district. The accused, Rajesh Samal, 20, was apprehended alongside 11 others, including a juvenile, escalating the investigation into the physical assault and humiliation case.

The victims, Babula Nayak, 54, and Bulu Nayak, were detained while transporting cattle for a wedding gift. Misconstrued as smugglers, they were subjected to severe torture by Rajesh Samal's group, who went as far as forcing them to drink drain water.

The incident incited national uproar, demanding swift justice. Political figures like Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have called for strict action, while the district administration offered some financial aid to the victims amid ongoing police investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025