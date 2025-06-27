Sambhal Authorities Clamp Down Ahead of Muharram: Over 900 Under Preventive Restrictions
Sambhal authorities have imposed preventive restrictions on over 900 people ahead of Muharram to ensure peace. District Magistrate Rajendra Pensiya confirmed that surety bonds, based on potential threat and past activity, are set to deter disturbance. Section 163 of the BNSS is invoked to prevent conflicts.
Authorities in Sambhal have taken proactive steps by imposing preventive restrictions on more than 900 individuals ahead of the Muharram observance, aiming to uphold peace and avert any disruptions. District Magistrate Rajendra Pensiya, during a press briefing, emphasized the importance of these measures in maintaining communal harmony.
The District Magistrate shared that the verification process is ongoing, with rigorous checks in place. Individuals found to be potential threats will face similar restrictions. Pensiya highlighted that surety bonds, ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, are set based on an individual's history and assessed risk.
To strengthen these measures, the administration has also invoked Section 163 of the BNSS, allowing certain magistrates the authority to issue urgent orders in cases of anticipated nuisance or threats. These steps aim to ensure a peaceful and harmonious environment during the religious observance.
