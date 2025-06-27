Supreme Court Stalls Louisiana's Controversial Electoral Map Case
The U.S. Supreme Court has delayed ruling on a challenge to Louisiana's electoral map, which increased Black-majority districts from one to two, citing the need for further arguments. The map has been contested for potentially violating equal protection principles by emphasizing race in its redrawing.
The U.S. Supreme Court has withheld a definitive ruling on a contentious Louisiana electoral map case that aimed to boost the number of Black-majority districts. On Friday, the justices directed that the case be reargued, with a fresh round of questioning expected.
The conservative bench, led by Justice Clarence Thomas, expressed dissent against postponing a decision. The debate, centering on tensions between voting rights for minorities and equal protection clauses against racial considerations, saw heated arguments in March.
In January 2024, Louisiana's legislature approved a new map with two Black-majority districts, soon facing a lawsuit from non-Black voters. The electoral case continues, symbolizing broader national tensions about race, redistricting, and political representation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
