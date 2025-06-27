Safety Measures Urged for Women in Kolkata Amid Protests

In response to the alleged gang-rape of a law student in Kolkata, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale called on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to prioritize women's safety. Athawale emphasized the importance of combating crimes against women effectively.

Referencing the disturbing rape and murder incident at RG Kar Hospital, Athawale recounted nationwide protests and urged increased respect for women. Additionally, Athawale criticized the joint protest by Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray and MNS's Raj Thackeray against Hindi imposition, linking it to upcoming Mumbai elections.

Discussion also covered the Telangana Congress's request for a national caste census, with Athawale clarifying states' limited authority on this matter. He reaffirmed the Central government's commitment to societal progress in a meeting with Telangana officials.