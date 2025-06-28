Left Menu

Controversy Over Aid Distribution in Gaza Amid Israeli-Palestinian Tensions

Reports from Gaza reveal allegations of Israeli soldiers shooting at Palestinians approaching aid sites, a claim denied by Israeli officials. More than 500 Palestinians have died during aid distribution efforts. Tensions persist as negotiations for a ceasefire and humanitarian solutions continue amidst the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 28-06-2025 00:42 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 00:42 IST
  • Country:
  • Israel

The Israeli government has categorically denied claims made by Haaretz, alleging that Israeli soldiers were instructed to target Palestinians nearing aid sites in Gaza. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz have condemned the report as false and defamatory, describing it as an attempt to smear the military.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, over 500 Palestinians have been killed while searching for food under the newly established Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF). The GHF, backed by an American contractor, has been distributing aid at select locations in south Gaza, amidst a blockade restricting essential supplies.

Palestinian sources report frequent confrontations and violence at aid distribution points. The death toll from ongoing conflicts has surpassed 56,000, predominantly women and children, adding urgency to calls from international bodies for a ceasefire and reactivation of established humanitarian support systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

