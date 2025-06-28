Chaos Unleashed at Alleged Drug Party: Police Attacked
In an alleged drug party incident near Nellankara, police officers were attacked, resulting in injuries to five officers and damage to three police vehicles. Six people were taken into custody, including a murder suspect. Authorities were alerted by the mother of one accused as the party turned chaotic.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 28-06-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 11:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Police officers were assaulted, and their vehicles were damaged Saturday while intercepting an alleged drug party near Nellankara, authorities reported.
Among the casualties were five injured officers requiring hospital treatment, alongside three severely damaged police jeeps.
In response, six individuals, including a murder suspect, are now in custody as investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
