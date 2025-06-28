Tourism Scandal: Patnitop Hotels Face Legal Action
Three significant hotels in Patnitop, Jammu and Kashmir, have been seized under the anti-money laundering act due to illicit activities. The properties, valued at Rs 15.78 crore, were found engaging in unlawful construction beyond permissible limits. This action follows a CBI FIR filed against several entities and officials in the region.
In a major crackdown, three hotels in Patnitop have been attached under the anti-money laundering act, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) reported on Saturday. The action comes after the CBI filed an FIR highlighting unlawful activities by hotel owners and regional officials.
The total value of these properties, including their income, stands at Rs 15.78 crore. Allegations include unauthorized commercial use of residential buildings and construction in prohibited areas, actions allegedly overlooked by Patnitop Development Authority (PDA) officials.
This is part of a broader investigation, with two other hotels previously attached in January, showing a consistent focus on illegal practices in this popular tourist destination.

