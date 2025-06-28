Left Menu

Death of Controversial Figure Saquib Nachan

Saquib Nachan, formerly linked with the banned SIMI and accused in the Pune ISIS module case, passed away in a Delhi hospital following a brain haemorrhage. Arrested by NIA in 2023, Nachan was alleged to have been involved in promoting ISIS activities and fabricating IEDs for terrorist acts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-06-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 17:18 IST
Saquib Nachan, once a key figure in the prohibited Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and accused in the ISIS Pune module case, has died from a brain haemorrhage in a Delhi hospital, officials confirmed Saturday.

Nachan, hailing from the Padgha area in Maharashtra's Thane district, had been under treatment at a private facility in the capital for four days. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) previously arrested Nachan in 2023 during an operation targeting ISIS affiliates nationwide.

Amid heightened security, Nachan's last rites are scheduled for Sunday in Borivali village, near Padgha. Authorities remain vigilant in the area, considering potential unrest linked to Nachan's funeral, a police spokesperson stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

