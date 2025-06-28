CCTV Footage Confirms Kolkata Law College Gangrape Allegations

In a significant development, CCTV camera footage obtained from South Calcutta Law College has validated the gangrape allegations made by a first-year student, according to an investigating officer.

The footage, covering a seven-hour span on June 25, captured crucial movements around the college premises, including the instance of the victim being coerced into the guard's room. The movements of the three accused, the security guard, and the victim are clearly visible, with evidence subsequently gathered from three campus locations: the students' union room, washroom, and guard's room.

Key evidence retrieved includes hair strands, bottles of unidentified liquids, and a hockey stick. A forensic analysis of a video recovered from a suspect's phone is ongoing. The Kolkata Police have arrested four individuals, including the college security guard, and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case further. Investigators are exploring whether the crime was premeditated, as a rejected marriage proposal seems to have prompted the horrific incident. The National Commission for Women has called for swift action.

(With inputs from agencies.)