Outrage Erupts Over Kolkata Law College Gang Rape Incident

The alleged gang rape of a student at South Calcutta Law College has led to the arrest of a security guard and three others, intensifying public outrage. A Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by an assistant commissioner, has been set up by Kolkata Police to delve into the incident, underscoring growing concerns over campus safety and law enforcement efficiency.

Amid rising protests, including a halted BJP rally, the local political scene blames the state government for failing to protect women. The BJP has also formed a committee to investigate, demanding accountability from West Bengal's Chief Minister and linking the accused to the ruling Trinamool Congress.

The crime, allegedly triggered by a discarded marriage proposal, has been substantiated by CCTV footage showing the victim being coerced into a guard's room. The investigation is ongoing to determine if the act was premeditated, as debates over women's safety and political responsibility heighten.