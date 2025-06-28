Left Menu

Outrage Erupts Over Kolkata Law College Gang Rape Incident

A security guard and three others have been arrested in connection with the alleged gang rape of a first-year student at South Calcutta Law College. The Kolkata Police have formed a Special Investigation Team to probe the case amid widespread public protests. The BJP demands swift action and criticizes the state government's handling of the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-06-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 23:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The alleged gang rape of a student at South Calcutta Law College has led to the arrest of a security guard and three others, intensifying public outrage. A Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by an assistant commissioner, has been set up by Kolkata Police to delve into the incident, underscoring growing concerns over campus safety and law enforcement efficiency.

Amid rising protests, including a halted BJP rally, the local political scene blames the state government for failing to protect women. The BJP has also formed a committee to investigate, demanding accountability from West Bengal's Chief Minister and linking the accused to the ruling Trinamool Congress.

The crime, allegedly triggered by a discarded marriage proposal, has been substantiated by CCTV footage showing the victim being coerced into a guard's room. The investigation is ongoing to determine if the act was premeditated, as debates over women's safety and political responsibility heighten.

