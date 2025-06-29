Left Menu

Ukrainian Pilot Heroically Defends Against Russian Barrage Amid Call for Support

A Ukrainian F-16 pilot died heroically while defending against a massive Russian air attack. President Zelenskiy called for more Western support to bolster Ukraine's air defenses. Heavy bombardment, including drones and missiles, resulted in injuries and significant infrastructure damage across several Ukrainian regions amidst heightened military tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 17:13 IST
A Ukrainian F-16 fighter pilot tragically died while combating a major Russian air offensive, officials reported on Sunday. This incident transpired as Moscow ramped up its nighttime aerial onslaughts during the ongoing war's fourth year. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged increased support from the West, including the U.S., to enhance Ukraine's air defenses.

In Kyiv, as air raid alerts blared, families sought refuge in metro stations. The attack, which included machine-gun fire and explosions in the capital and Lviv, targeted critical infrastructure, according to regional authorities. Ukraine has lost three F-16s since it started using the U.S.-made jets last year, although the exact number in their fleet remains undisclosed.

The Ukrainian Air Force revealed that during the confrontation, the late pilot managed to down seven air targets before his aircraft was critically hit, leaving him no time to eject. The night's assault comprised 477 drones and 60 missiles; Ukrainian forces say they neutralized over 200 of these threats.

