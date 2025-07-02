MP Chandra Shekhar Aazad receives death threat on WhatsApp; FIR lodged

A case has been registered after a death threat was allegedly sent via WhatsApp to Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) president Chandra Shekhar Aazad, police said here on Wednesday.

According to Nagina Station House Officer (SHO) Tejpal Singh, party worker Sheikh Parvez submitted a written complaint stating that a message which threatened to kill Chandrashekhar within 10 days was received on the party's helpline WhatsApp number.

Aazad is also a member of the Lok Sabha from Nagina in Uttar Pradesh.

Based on the complaint, an FIR has been lodged against an unknown person under relevant legal sections and an investigation has been initiated, Singh said.

Parvez, the district coordinator of the party's Muslim Brotherhood Committee and the complainant, said the threat poses a serious risk to the life of the party's national president and sitting MP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)