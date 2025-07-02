Left Menu

MP Chandra Shekhar Aazad receives death threat on WhatsApp; FIR lodged

PTI | Bijnor(Up) | Updated: 02-07-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 02-07-2025 15:52 IST
MP Chandra Shekhar Aazad receives death threat on WhatsApp; FIR lodged
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been registered after a death threat was allegedly sent via WhatsApp to Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) president Chandra Shekhar Aazad, police said here on Wednesday.

According to Nagina Station House Officer (SHO) Tejpal Singh, party worker Sheikh Parvez submitted a written complaint stating that a message which threatened to kill Chandrashekhar within 10 days was received on the party's helpline WhatsApp number.

Aazad is also a member of the Lok Sabha from Nagina in Uttar Pradesh.

Based on the complaint, an FIR has been lodged against an unknown person under relevant legal sections and an investigation has been initiated, Singh said.

Parvez, the district coordinator of the party's Muslim Brotherhood Committee and the complainant, said the threat poses a serious risk to the life of the party's national president and sitting MP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens Grip: Sanctions on Cuba Under Scrutiny

Trump Tightens Grip: Sanctions on Cuba Under Scrutiny

 United States
2
Thiago Silva Revels in Fluminense's Triumph Over Inter Milan

Thiago Silva Revels in Fluminense's Triumph Over Inter Milan

 Global
3
G7 Nations Endorse Israel-Iran Ceasefire, Call for Nuclear Deal Talks

G7 Nations Endorse Israel-Iran Ceasefire, Call for Nuclear Deal Talks

 Global
4
Dire Consequences: USAID's Potential Dismantling and Its Global Impact

Dire Consequences: USAID's Potential Dismantling and Its Global Impact

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Next-gen AI agents mimic real people using dynamic memory and human-like conversation

The autonomy illusion: Why today’s AI cybersecurity tools are far from self-sufficient

Digitalization in mining surges globally but adoption remains uneven

How AI is reshaping smart cities across governance, mobility, and more pillars

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025