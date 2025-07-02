Left Menu

India becoming self-reliant in defence capabilities: Ex-DRDO chief

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 02-07-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 02-07-2025 18:17 IST
India becoming self-reliant in defence capabilities: Ex-DRDO chief
  • Country:
  • India

NITI Aayog member and former DRDO chief V K Saraswat on Wednesday said India has been becoming self-reliant in its defence capabilities in the last 11 years of the Modi government.

Addressing a press conference, Saraswat, who was in the steel city to participate in the fifth platinum jubilee lecture of CSIR-National Metallurgical Laboratory here, said India used to import 70 per cent of its defence requirements.

''Now, the trend has reversed and we produce 70 per cent of our needs indigenously,'' Saraswat, a former chief of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), said.

Barring a few equipment such as S-400 air defence system, a majority of the weapons and missiles -- such as Akash and Brahmos -- used during Operation Sindoor were manufactured in the country, he said.

''Today, the country is dependent on arms imports only for immediate requirements of the armed forces or where we do not have the technology,'' he said.

He said the country's self-reliance in defence capabilities has grown substantially in the last 11 years as the Centre promotes private sector participation.

Saraswat said he was impressed with the work done in various fields by CSIR-NML scientists.

The government has made provision of Rs 1 lakh crore to promote research and development in the private sector, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens Grip: Sanctions on Cuba Under Scrutiny

Trump Tightens Grip: Sanctions on Cuba Under Scrutiny

 United States
2
Thiago Silva Revels in Fluminense's Triumph Over Inter Milan

Thiago Silva Revels in Fluminense's Triumph Over Inter Milan

 Global
3
G7 Nations Endorse Israel-Iran Ceasefire, Call for Nuclear Deal Talks

G7 Nations Endorse Israel-Iran Ceasefire, Call for Nuclear Deal Talks

 Global
4
Dire Consequences: USAID's Potential Dismantling and Its Global Impact

Dire Consequences: USAID's Potential Dismantling and Its Global Impact

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Next-gen AI agents mimic real people using dynamic memory and human-like conversation

The autonomy illusion: Why today’s AI cybersecurity tools are far from self-sufficient

Digitalization in mining surges globally but adoption remains uneven

How AI is reshaping smart cities across governance, mobility, and more pillars

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025