Shockwaves in Jabalpur: Man Arrested for Killing Puppies

In a disturbing incident in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, a man has been arrested for allegedly beating at least five puppies to death. The accused, Rajesh Dahiya, reportedly took the drastic step out of annoyance at the puppies' constant barking.

According to PK Kumre, the officer in charge at Adhartal police station, the incident occurred near a school in the Maharajpur locality on the night of June 30. Animal activists captured a video of the gruesome act and shared it with the police, which quickly led to Dahiya's arrest.

Dahiya has been charged under sections 296 and 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for his alleged actions. The community is in shock, and the incident has sparked outrage among animal rights advocates in the area.

