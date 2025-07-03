Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Assault on NHAI Officials in Shimla

An alleged assault by Himachal Pradesh's Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh on National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) officials in Shimla has stirred controversy, prompting BJP's Avinash Rai Khanna to request National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) intervention.

The minister allegedly called NHAI officials, including project manager Achal Jindal, to a room where they claim to have been beaten. Singh denied the allegations, highlighting irregularities in road construction works by the NHAI and labeling its officials corrupt.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari condemned the attack and discussed the incident with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, urging swift action against the culprits. Multiple police complaints have been filed, deepening the conflict between political figures and NHAI representatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)