PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 19:40 IST
ED attaches assets worth over Rs 34 crore of Kannada actor
Assets worth more than Rs 34 crore of Kannada actor Ranya Rao have been attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a gold smuggling-linked money-laundering case, officials said on Friday.

A residential house in Victoria Layout and a residential plot in Arkavathi Layout in Bengaluru, an industrial land in Tumkur and an agricultural land in Anekal taluk have been provisionally attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they added.

These assets have a combined fair market value of Rs 34.12 crore, the officials said.

The federal probe agency had filed a PMLA case, taking cognisance of a CBI and DRI (Directorate of Revenue Intelligence) complaint into a larger gold-smuggling racket in India, including the case of Rao.

Rao, whose original name is Harshavardini Ranya, was arrested on March 3 at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru after she arrived from Dubai. Acting on a tip-off, DRI officials detained her and recovered 14.2 kg of gold bars valued at more than Rs 12.56 crore from her possession.

The actor's ''involvement'' in generating, possessing and circulating proceeds of crime was further corroborated by her digital footprint, including invoices, export declarations, foreign-remittance records and recorded chats, establishing her active role in the smuggling syndicate, the officials said.

