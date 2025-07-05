Engineer Arrested for Canine Killing: A Shocking Incident
A retired engineer in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested for shooting a dog with his licensed revolver. The incident stirred animal rights activists and led to calls for the revocation of his gun license. CCTV footage captured the act, highlighting a case under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.
- Country:
- India
In a disturbing incident from Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, a retired junior engineer has been apprehended for allegedly shooting and killing a dog with his licensed revolver, police reported on Saturday.
The individual, identified as Rajveer Singh, reportedly fired at the dog Friday evening outside his Savitri Enclave residence. The Circle Officer of Najibabad, Nitesh Pratap Singh, confirmed the arrest and seizure of the weapon.
This act has sparked outrage among animal rights groups. Activists Anuradha Mathur and Jyoti Sharma from the Animal Friends Club urged authorities to revoke Singh's arms license. They provided CCTV evidence showing Singh brandishing the weapon. Neighbors described the dog as a regular visitor, leading to widespread condemnation of the shooting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ganja Seizure at Kalyan Station: Two Arrested
Rwanda Arrests Opposition Leader Ingabire Amid Charges of Inciting Public Disorder
Delhi Police Busts Fake Degree Syndicate; Five Arrested
Arrest of Rwanda's Victoire Ingabire Sparks Political Controversy
Mastermind Behind Navi Mumbai Housing Scam Arrested