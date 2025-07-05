Engineer Arrested for Canine Killing: A Shocking Incident

In a disturbing incident from Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, a retired junior engineer has been apprehended for allegedly shooting and killing a dog with his licensed revolver, police reported on Saturday.

The individual, identified as Rajveer Singh, reportedly fired at the dog Friday evening outside his Savitri Enclave residence. The Circle Officer of Najibabad, Nitesh Pratap Singh, confirmed the arrest and seizure of the weapon.

This act has sparked outrage among animal rights groups. Activists Anuradha Mathur and Jyoti Sharma from the Animal Friends Club urged authorities to revoke Singh's arms license. They provided CCTV evidence showing Singh brandishing the weapon. Neighbors described the dog as a regular visitor, leading to widespread condemnation of the shooting.

(With inputs from agencies.)