Fake Currency Bust in Jharkhand: Three Arrested
Three men from Chhattisgarh were apprehended in Gumla district, Jharkhand, during a routine vehicle check. The police recovered 260 counterfeit notes of Rs 500 from the suspects, identified as Sughram Yadav, Goswami Chouhan, and Dilip Kumar. The operation was conducted by the Raidih police team.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gumla | Updated: 05-07-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 18:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Authorities in Jharkhand's Gumla district made a significant breakthrough on Saturday by arresting three individuals from Chhattisgarh in possession of counterfeit currency.
The detention took place during a vehicle inspection operation conducted by the Raidih police, resulting in the seizure of 260 fake Rs 500 notes.
The suspects, Sughram Yadav, Goswami Chouhan, and Dilip Kumar, face charges related to the distribution of counterfeit money, as confirmed by SP Haris Bin Zaman.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi Police's Mistaken Identity Mishap
Dramatic Police Shootout in Unnao: Robbery Suspects Apprehended at Ganga Ghat
Una District Ramps Up Monsoon Preparedness with Civil Defence Volunteers
Woman Naxalite killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district: Police
Mumbai Police Crackdown: Sex Racket Busted in Suburban Restaurant