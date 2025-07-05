Fake Currency Bust in Jharkhand: Three Arrested

Authorities in Jharkhand's Gumla district made a significant breakthrough on Saturday by arresting three individuals from Chhattisgarh in possession of counterfeit currency.

The detention took place during a vehicle inspection operation conducted by the Raidih police, resulting in the seizure of 260 fake Rs 500 notes.

The suspects, Sughram Yadav, Goswami Chouhan, and Dilip Kumar, face charges related to the distribution of counterfeit money, as confirmed by SP Haris Bin Zaman.

