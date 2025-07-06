Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi Strengthens Global Ties on Ambitious Five-Nation Tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is embarking on a five-nation tour. After a productive visit to Argentina, he heads to Brazil for the BRICS Summit. Modi's discussions in Argentina focused on enhancing bilateral trade and defense cooperation. He continues his diplomatic journey with a commitment to global cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buenosaires | Updated: 06-07-2025 01:47 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 01:47 IST
Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a significant five-nation diplomatic mission, with his latest stop in Argentina yielding promising developments. Following what he described as a 'productive' two-day visit, Modi now heads to Brazil, where the BRICS Summit awaits.

During Modi's historic visit to Argentina, marking the first bilateral trip by an Indian prime minister in 57 years, he engaged in extensive talks with President Javier Milei. The discussions aimed at diversifying the trade basket and strengthening defense cooperation to serve mutual strategic interests.

As he proceeds to Brazil, Modi reaffirms India's commitment to BRICS as an essential platform for cooperation among emerging economies. This visit is part of an ambitious itinerary that has already included significant engagements in Trinidad and Tobago and will conclude in Namibia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

