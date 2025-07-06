Left Menu

Police Foil Rs 1.12 Crore Foreign Liquor Smuggling Plot on NH-19 Bridge

In a significant seizure, police intercepted an illegal consignment of foreign liquor valued at over Rs 1.12 crore. The liquor, purchased in Punjab and intended for illicit sale in Bihar, was concealed beneath sacks of wall putty. Authorities arrested the truck driver and seized the vehicle for legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandauli | Updated: 06-07-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 19:26 IST
Police Foil Rs 1.12 Crore Foreign Liquor Smuggling Plot on NH-19 Bridge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major crackdown on the illicit liquor trade, authorities in Bihar seized a truck carrying illegal foreign liquor valued at over Rs 1.12 crore. Police intercepted the vehicle on the NH-19 Singhitali Bridge, after receiving a tip-off from Bihar's Anti-Liquor Unit about the consignment being smuggled from Punjab to Bihar, a state where alcohol is banned.

The operation, which involved a joint team from Alinagar police station and the Special Operations Group, resulted in the arrest of the truck driver, Sukhdev Singh, a resident of Punjab. The consignment, concealed beneath 100 sacks of wall putty and packed into 720 cartons, was skillfully hidden but uncovered by diligent officers during the vehicle inspection.

Additional Superintendent of Police Anant Chandrashekhar confirmed that the driver confessed to the smuggling attempt, intending to sell the liquor in Bihar at inflated prices. Legal proceedings under the Gangster Act are underway, marking a significant victory against organized crime in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025