Police Foil Rs 1.12 Crore Foreign Liquor Smuggling Plot on NH-19 Bridge

In a major crackdown on the illicit liquor trade, authorities in Bihar seized a truck carrying illegal foreign liquor valued at over Rs 1.12 crore. Police intercepted the vehicle on the NH-19 Singhitali Bridge, after receiving a tip-off from Bihar's Anti-Liquor Unit about the consignment being smuggled from Punjab to Bihar, a state where alcohol is banned.

The operation, which involved a joint team from Alinagar police station and the Special Operations Group, resulted in the arrest of the truck driver, Sukhdev Singh, a resident of Punjab. The consignment, concealed beneath 100 sacks of wall putty and packed into 720 cartons, was skillfully hidden but uncovered by diligent officers during the vehicle inspection.

Additional Superintendent of Police Anant Chandrashekhar confirmed that the driver confessed to the smuggling attempt, intending to sell the liquor in Bihar at inflated prices. Legal proceedings under the Gangster Act are underway, marking a significant victory against organized crime in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)