BRICS as Guardian of Global Governance: China's Call for Reform and Unity

Chinese Premier Li Qiang urged BRICS nations to lead global governance reform at the 17th BRICS Summit. Highlighting Xi Jinping's vision, Li emphasized the bloc's potential to promote peace, cooperation, and shared benefits, while enhancing development and collaboration. Li also announced a new China-BRICS research center and scholarship initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 07-07-2025 09:44 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 09:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang has called upon BRICS countries to play a forefront role in global governance reform, emphasizing their potential to create a better world. Speaking at the 17th BRICS Summit's 'Peace and Security and Reform of Global Governance' plenary session, Li underscored the importance of BRICS in safeguarding world peace, promoting dialogue, and resolving conflicts through peaceful means.

Highlighting President Xi Jinping's vision, Li stressed the necessity of extensive consultation, joint efforts, and shared benefits in the rapidly changing geopolitical landscape. With the authority of multilateral institutions being challenged, he pointed towards the significance of mutual respect and cooperation among nations to address global issues effectively.

Li further announced the establishment of a China-BRICS research center and a dedicated scholarship to aid talent cultivation across key sectors like industry and telecommunication. He concluded by encouraging BRICS to foster inclusiveness, advance civilizational exchanges, and collectively work towards a more just, equitable, and harmonious global order.

