Ukraine's Military Strikes Chemical Plant in Russia

Ukraine's military reported on Monday that it had targeted a chemical plant in Russia's Moscow region. The facility is known for producing explosives, ammunition, and thermobaric warheads used in Shahed attack drones.

The bombardment led to several explosions in the vicinity of Krasnozavodsk, with fire trucks mobilized to neighboring areas, the General Staff in Kyiv announced via Telegram. Officials are still working to determine the full extent of the strike's impact.

However, Reuters has been unable to independently confirm the details of the report at this time.

(With inputs from agencies.)