Ukraine's Military Strikes Chemical Plant in Russia

Ukraine's military reported a strike on a chemical plant in Russia's Moscow region, which produces explosives and warheads for attack drones. The incident caused multiple explosions near Krasnozavodsk. The outcome of the strike is yet to be confirmed, and independent verification is pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 19:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine's military reported on Monday that it had targeted a chemical plant in Russia's Moscow region. The facility is known for producing explosives, ammunition, and thermobaric warheads used in Shahed attack drones.

The bombardment led to several explosions in the vicinity of Krasnozavodsk, with fire trucks mobilized to neighboring areas, the General Staff in Kyiv announced via Telegram. Officials are still working to determine the full extent of the strike's impact.

However, Reuters has been unable to independently confirm the details of the report at this time.

