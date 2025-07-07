Wave of Violence: Nine Murdered in Bihar Within 24 Hours

In a shocking wave of violence, Bihar witnessed nine murders in just 24 hours across four districts, police reported on Monday. Victims included five family members supposedly killed over alleged witchcraft in Purnea, escalating family disputes in Nalanda leading to two deaths, and separate incidents of robbery and murder in Muzaffarpur and Patna.

Purnea district bore the brunt with villagers allegedly murdering and burning five family members over witchcraft suspicions. Two arrests have been made while others are being hunted. ''The victims were murdered and burnt in a bush,'' said DIG Pramod Kumar Mandal, referencing preliminary investigations of the grisly incident.

In Nalanda's Dumrawan village, a trivial family dispute spiraled into deadly violence, claiming the lives of a 22-year-old woman and a young man. Police are piecing together the incident, while in Muzaffarpur and Patna, a robbery stab killing and a businessman's murder are under keen investigation, with cases registered in each.

(With inputs from agencies.)