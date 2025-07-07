Wave of Violence: Nine Murdered in Bihar Within 24 Hours
In Bihar, nine people were killed across four districts in 24 hours. Incidents include five family members murdered on witchcraft suspicion, a shooting over a family dispute, a stabbing during a robbery, and a businessman's murder. Police investigations are ongoing, with arrests made and manhunts launched.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking wave of violence, Bihar witnessed nine murders in just 24 hours across four districts, police reported on Monday. Victims included five family members supposedly killed over alleged witchcraft in Purnea, escalating family disputes in Nalanda leading to two deaths, and separate incidents of robbery and murder in Muzaffarpur and Patna.
Purnea district bore the brunt with villagers allegedly murdering and burning five family members over witchcraft suspicions. Two arrests have been made while others are being hunted. ''The victims were murdered and burnt in a bush,'' said DIG Pramod Kumar Mandal, referencing preliminary investigations of the grisly incident.
In Nalanda's Dumrawan village, a trivial family dispute spiraled into deadly violence, claiming the lives of a 22-year-old woman and a young man. Police are piecing together the incident, while in Muzaffarpur and Patna, a robbery stab killing and a businessman's murder are under keen investigation, with cases registered in each.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- murder
- witchcraft
- police investigation
- family dispute
- robbery
- violence
- Purnea
- Nalanda
- Patna
ALSO READ
Daring Arrest: Delhi Police Nab Robbery Suspect Linked to Haryana Heist
Delhi Police Leverages Technology to Combat Rising Gun Violence
Knife-Edge Robbery: Pastry Shop Owner's Ordeal Unravels in East Delhi
Escalating Violence in Gaza: 56,000 Lives Lost in 21-Month Conflict
Ceasefire Hopes Dashed as Violence Erupts in Gaza