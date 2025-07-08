Left Menu

US Deportation Controversy: The Kilmar Abrego Garcia Case

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, facing human smuggling charges, becomes central in a deportation controversy. The US government plans his deportation if released from Tennessee jail, contradicting earlier statements. Legal battles intensify over due process concerns, as court hearings reveal deportation to an unspecified third country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Greenbelt | Updated: 08-07-2025 00:33 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 00:33 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The US government plans to start deportation proceedings against Kilmar Abrego Garcia if he's released from jail before trial for human smuggling charges. This revelation by Justice Department attorney Jonathan Guynn came during a federal court hearing in Maryland, contradicting previous statements from the Department and White House.

Abrego Garcia's case has become a focal point in debates over US immigration policies. He was previously deported to El Salvador against a judge's order due to the threat of persecution from gangs. Pressure and a Supreme Court order have since returned him to the US to face charges.

His attorneys criticize the handling of his case, arguing it's an attempt to justify the deportation. Concerns over immediate deportation upon release have led his lawyers to keep him detained. A court is considering their request to move him to Maryland, where he lived for over a decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

