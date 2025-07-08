Arrests Made in Communal Harassment Case in Karnataka

Puttur, Karnataka - Two men have been arrested by Dakshina Kannada police for allegedly harassing two minors and distributing a video with communal undertones on social media, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The incident emerged from a complaint filed by the father of one of the minors. According to the complaint, on July 5, the complainant's son was with a girl near Beermale Hill when two unidentified men accosted them. The men reportedly used foul language, accused the boy of being from a different religion, and threatened to post their encounter online, the Puttur Town Police reported.

The accused, identified as Purushottam from Kadaba and Ramachandra from Aryapu, were arrested following an investigation. Charges have been filed under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including promoting enmity between communities and criminal intimidation. Authorities have cautioned the public and media to comply with the Juvenile Justice Act when discussing the case.