Arrests Made in Communal Harassment Case in Karnataka

In Puttur, Karnataka, two men were arrested for allegedly harassing minors and circulating a video with communal overtones. Authorities warn against info-sharing under the Juvenile Justice Act as the case involved minors and sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 08-07-2025 10:01 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 10:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Puttur, Karnataka - Two men have been arrested by Dakshina Kannada police for allegedly harassing two minors and distributing a video with communal undertones on social media, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The incident emerged from a complaint filed by the father of one of the minors. According to the complaint, on July 5, the complainant's son was with a girl near Beermale Hill when two unidentified men accosted them. The men reportedly used foul language, accused the boy of being from a different religion, and threatened to post their encounter online, the Puttur Town Police reported.

The accused, identified as Purushottam from Kadaba and Ramachandra from Aryapu, were arrested following an investigation. Charges have been filed under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including promoting enmity between communities and criminal intimidation. Authorities have cautioned the public and media to comply with the Juvenile Justice Act when discussing the case.

