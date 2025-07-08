UK Post Office Scandal: A National Miscarriage of Justice

The devastating aftermath of Britain's Post Office scandal is unveiled in a report showing that 13 people took their own lives. Almost 1,000 postal employees were wrongfully prosecuted due to a flawed computer system named Horizon.

This scandal, among the UK's most significant miscarriages of justice, wrongly convicted employees of theft and fraud between 1999 and 2015. The consequences were dire, with many losing their homes, suffering health issues, and facing community ostracism.

The inquiry chaired by retired judge Wyn Williams highlights systemic failures within the state-owned yet privately-operated Post Office. With the government's legislative efforts now seeking to reverse convictions and offer compensation, this saga continues to unfold.