Science Teachers Arrested in Rajasthan Drug Lab Bust

A secret drug lab in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar, operated by two science teachers, was dismantled by the Narcotics Control Bureau. The lab, based in a residential area, produced Mephedrone. Besides the drug, several precursor chemicals and lab equipment were seized. The arrested individuals sourced materials from Delhi.

In a major crackdown, the Narcotics Control Bureau has dismantled a clandestine drug manufacturing laboratory in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district. Two local science teachers, allegedly running the operation, have been arrested, according to the federal agency.

The laboratory, situated within a residential society, was discovered to be producing Mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant known as MD. During raids at Dream Homes Apartments in Ridhi Sindhi Enclave, officials seized 780 grams of the drug, along with various precursor chemicals and laboratory equipment used in synthetic drug production.

Authorities revealed that the two accused, a chemistry teacher and a science teacher, had rented the flat two months ago and procured chemicals and equipment from Delhi. Mephedrone is a notorious synthetic stimulant in the cathinone class, offering euphoric effects but posing significant addiction and health risks.

