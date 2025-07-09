A tragic incident unfolded in the Russian city of Kursk as a Ukrainian attack on a popular beachfront claimed the lives of three individuals and left six others injured. The acting regional Governor, Alexander Khinshtein, confirmed these details late Tuesday.

While specific details of the assault were sparse, the attack appeared to target a heavily frequented area close to the Ukraine border. The injured victims have been admitted to local hospitals for medical care.

This occurrence comes nearly a year after Ukrainian forces launched a significant incursion into the Kursk region. Despite Kremlin assertions that all Kyiv forces have been removed, Ukrainian officials insist that their operations in the area persist.